Zach Britton to Rehab in Delmarva

News Release

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that Baltimore Orioles LHP Zach Britton will continue his rehab assignment with the Shorebirds beginning on Thursday night.

The big-league closer is scheduled to start Delmarva's second-half-opening game against the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday night. He is also slated to appear on Saturday night against the BlueClaws.

Since his original time in Delmarva nine years ago, Britton has emerged as one of the top closers in baseball. He led the American League in saves last season, converting 47 in 47 chances and finishing fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting. His overall streak of 54 consecutive saves is currently tied second all-time, and one more will break Tom Gordon's American League record, set with Boston from 1998 through 1999.

In eight appearances for the Orioles this season, Britton has converted five saves and sports a 1.00 ERA. The 29-year-old has missed significant time with a forearm strain. He began his latest rehab stint with short-season Aberdeen on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless inning to start the IronBirds' season opener.

Britton passed through Delmarva as a 20-year-old in 2008. He spent the entire year as a starter for manager Ramon Sambo, going 12-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 27 starts. This will be his first appearance at Perdue Stadium since then. When he takes the hill in Thursday night's game, he will do so with older brother Buck in the dugout. The elder Britton is in his first year as the Shorebirds' hitting coach.

In a strange twist of fate, Britton makes his appearance in Delmarva on the same weekend as his bobblehead giveaway. The first 1,000 fans through the gate at Perdue Stadium on Friday night will receive a Zach Britton bobblehead, fully decked out in vintage Shorebird uniform, courtesy of Holloway Tours.

The Shorebirds open an eight-game homestand with their first of four against the BlueClaws on Thursday night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.

