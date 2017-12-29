Yuba-Sutter Fair Re-Signs with Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox have teamed up with the Yuba-Sutter Fair for another season. "We're excited to re-partner with the Fair this year. We're planning big events for our fans and the community," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Last season, the Yuba-Sutter Fair brought us Fair Night where fans had a chance to win tickets to the 2017 fair and the 2017/2018 Royal Court were also in attendance to greet everyone. This year Fair Night at Colusa Casino Stadium will be bigger and better with an extravagant Feather Falls Fireworks Celebration to end the night.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For more information about Gold Sox Baseball, visit us at www.goldsox.com .

