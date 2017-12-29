Yuba College Night Coming to Colusa Casino Stadium

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are proud to announce that they are re-partnering with Yuba College in the 2018 season. "We're extremely to have Yuba College on board with us again this year. We have a big night planned for all the fans with them and it's going to be an event that you don't want to miss," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

This year, Yuba College Night will be held on Saturday, June 2nd. Fans will get to ask questions about and gain information about the upcoming Summer and Fall courses available. A Feather Falls Fireworks Celebration will help close out the night. More details about Yuba College Night at Colusa Casino Stadium will be out shortly.

For more information about Yuba College or to register for classes, visit yc.yccd.edu, call 530.741.6720, or stop by the Admissions Office at 2088 North Beale Road, Building 100B in Marysville.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

