You'Re Invited.. a Letter from the Owner

January 2, 2017 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Titans News Release





A word from Owner Bruce Bennett:

Dear Danbury Hockey Fans,Â Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â As we look forward to a New Year it's time to reflect on 2016 and the first half of our season. We are currently battling for second place in the league. The league is equally matched and teams are equal in player talent. Right now it's anyone's game, and each game is important.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â To our advantage we have 8 games played at home in January.Â

The health of the league is at an all time high. The addition of the Cornwall Nationals and the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints has brought excitement and good play.Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Looking forward, the league is expected to continue building, the goal is for 10 teams with 2 divisions... East and West. The Titan Organization has grown since it's founding in 2015 and continues to do so. Our attendance is up and growing. I look forward to a packed arena in January, February and March with playoffs going into April.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â I would like to thank all our fans, Sponsors, Booster Club, Off Ice Officials, our game day staff, the staff and management of the Danbury Ice Arena, all the companies that keep us running.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Thank You all for your continued support!

Happy New Year,Â

The Danbury Titan Organization

Â

Join us Saturday, the 4th of JanuaryÂ 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Danbury Ice Arena

Upstairs

Food & drink provided, please feel free to bring dessert

Please RSVP to Mary Lynch

m.lynch@danburytitans.com

1 Independence Way - (203)9422003 - Danburytitans.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.