Your BASIC Hooks Baseball Ticket Plan

News Release

The PERFECT Holiday Gift

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks 2018 Basic Memberships are on sale now at Whataburger Field, so don't miss an opportunity to make a resounding impression on that friend or family member who loves visiting the "Ballpark by the Bay."

Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or stop by weekdays between 9 and 5. Each Basic Membership is comprised of six Thursday, Friday, or Saturday games, so you can pick the package best-suited for the recipient: Stripes Thirsty Thursdays, Bud Light Friday Fireworks, or Super Saturdays with premium giveaways, about one date a month.

Basic Memberships start at just $72 each for Reserved seating, only $84 for Field Reserved accommodations. Included are discounts on retail and passes for the Kleberg Bank College Classic February 23-24-25 featuring Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UCSB, Mississippi State, and Nicholls State.

