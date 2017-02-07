You Are Invited Exclusive Oilers Fan Event at Sam's Club

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa Oilers vs Missouri Mavericks at 7:05 PM

Call 918-632-7825

Special Oil Drop Jerseys

sponsored by Dead Armadillo Brewery

Jerseys will be worn on Fri Feb 10 and auctioned off LIVE at the OneOK Club immediately following the game.

Oilers Express

Next Trip

Sunday March 12 to Missouri

March 4th trip to Wichita is SOLD OUT

Next Trip: Oilers Express - VIP Road Trips by Terrytory Motorhome Adventures, LLC - Travel in LUXURY VIP STYLE to watch the Tulsa Oilers on the road. 2nd trip is Sunday, March 12 to Missouri. ONLY eight (8) seats available - $99 per person for season ticket holders or $129 for non-season ticket holders - price includes ticket to the game in Missouri and free drinks on Oilers Express. Call 918-632-7825 to book your spot before it gone.

Torero Bar and Kitchen | The Place To Eat, Drink And Park For Oilers Games!

Further pregame shows will also be scheduled at the restaurant and announced at a later date, featuring autograph sessions, prizes and much more!

Torero Bar and Kitchen | The Place To Eat, Drink And Park For Oilers Games!

PARK FREE for three (3) hours in covered and secured six level parking garage when dining at

Torero Bar and Kitchen. Make sure to mention to the parking attendant when parking in One Place Tower parking garage located at 202 S. Cheyenne Ave that you are going to

Torero Bar and Kitchen.

WALK INDOORS safely and securely to and from your car in the parking garage to the BOK Center for Oilers games and ot

her BOK Center events. There is 24 hour security in One Place Tower.

EAT AND DRINK before and after Oilers games. Attend special pregame and post game events, autograph sessions and shows hosted by the Oilers. Win prizes, meet the Oilers players and much, much more.

OILERS TICKET is your golden ticket to special discounts before and after every Oilers home game at Torero Bar and Kitchen. Make sure to show your server to get special discounts.

Torero Bar and Kitchen focuses on Latin and Spanish inspired cuisine with a thoughtfully curated wine, beer, and cocktail list.

Phone (918) 894-4004

Location: 202 S Cheyenne Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

Hours:

Mon-Thur 11am to 10pm

Fri-Sat 11am to 11pm

Sun 11am to 10pm

Brunch Sat-Sun 11am to 3pm

Happy Hour (M-F) 3pm to 6pm

Late Night 9pm to close

http://torerobarandkitchen.com/

Call 918-632-7825

Text 918-559-7825

All the benefits!

Limited time

ONLY $99

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.