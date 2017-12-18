You Are Invited | Grand Opening | Dunkin\\" Donuts Broken Arrow

News Release

HOLIDAY PACKS - 10 Flex Tickets For $99 - Click Here

Give The Gift Of Tulsa Oilers Hockey To Your Special Someone This Holiday Season!

CALL 918-632-7825

SCHEDULE

TICKETS

OILERS NEWS

GROUPS

Buy One Get One FREE for all coffee & donut purchases

at the NEW Dunkin' Donuts in Broken Arrow

Just bring your Oiler ticket stub to the restaurant to redeem

VIP LUXURY SUITE

SAVE $300 OFF DISCOUNT - CLICK HERE

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Pre-wrapped Gifts starting at $19

Hats | Pucks | Scarfs | Key Chains | Shot Glasses | Tickets

Buy Today at the Tulsa Oilers Office

Fan Assistance Center at games this weekend

BRING YOUR TULSA OILERS TICKET IN FOR

$10 OFF

GOLF AT FLYINGTEE ON THE RIVERWALK IN JENKS

Have you seen the backside of your Tulsa Oilers Season Ticket Stubs?

Seriously Great Food, Seriously Great Fun with no experience required!!!

Whether you like live music, trivia, friendly competitions, community outreach,

great food & drink or simply having a great time

FlyingTee on the Riverwalk in Jenks, is the place to be.

And your ticket gets you in the door plus more!

The COOLEST Holiday Party in Tulsa

This Ultimate Group Experience Includes:

VIP Tickets for a Tulsa Oilers gameGroup picture at center iceHigh Five TunnelOn Ice ContestsChuck a puck pick upSitting in penalty BoxRiding the ZamboniSkating passes at WinterfestAsk about food & catering options CLICK HERE

CALL 918-632-7825

SEASON TICKETS

Select Your Ticket Package Today!

CLICK HERE

NOW AVAILABLE

Starting at $17 per month

Best seat locations at the lowest prices!

Experience every hard hitting, heart pounding moment!

Single Game Tickets Now On Sale

CALL (918) 632-7825

TEXT (918) 559-7825

Enter your child's youth sports team for the chance to win $300 as our

What-A-Team of the Night at the BOK Center

Catch ALL the Oilers action on the radio, online and on the go!

2017-18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Book Your Group Outing Today

Whether it's 10 people or 1000. The Tulsa Oilers will make your group outing a FUN and MEMORABLE experience. We host every type of group: corporate outing, youth groups, church outings, family outings, Christmas parties and much, much more!

We put the FUN in Fundraising

A Tulsa Oilers's Fundraiser is an easy and fun way to raise money for all types of organizations !

Tulsa Oilers Professional Hockey Club, 9128 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK 74145

