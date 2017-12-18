You Are Invited | Grand Opening | Dunkin\\" Donuts Broken Arrow

December 18, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
HOLIDAY PACKS - 10 Flex Tickets For $99 - Click Here
Give The Gift Of Tulsa Oilers Hockey To Your Special Someone This Holiday Season!
CALL 918-632-7825
SCHEDULE
TICKETS
OILERS NEWS
GROUPS
Buy One Get One FREE for all coffee & donut purchases
at the NEW Dunkin' Donuts in Broken Arrow
Just bring your Oiler ticket stub to the restaurant to redeem
VIP LUXURY SUITE
SAVE $300 OFF DISCOUNT - CLICK HERE
UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS
Pre-wrapped Gifts starting at $19
Hats | Pucks | Scarfs | Key Chains | Shot Glasses | Tickets
Buy Today at the Tulsa Oilers Office
Fan Assistance Center at games this weekend
BRING YOUR TULSA OILERS TICKET IN FOR
$10 OFF
GOLF AT FLYINGTEE ON THE RIVERWALK IN JENKS
Have you seen the backside of your Tulsa Oilers Season Ticket Stubs?
Seriously Great Food, Seriously Great Fun with no experience required!!!
Whether you like live music, trivia, friendly competitions, community outreach,
great food & drink or simply having a great time
FlyingTee on the Riverwalk in Jenks, is the place to be.
And your ticket gets you in the door plus more!
The COOLEST Holiday Party in Tulsa
This Ultimate Group Experience Includes:
VIP Tickets for a Tulsa Oilers gameGroup picture at center iceHigh Five TunnelOn Ice ContestsChuck a puck pick upSitting in penalty BoxRiding the ZamboniSkating passes at WinterfestAsk about food & catering options CLICK HERE
CALL 918-632-7825
SEASON TICKETS
Select Your Ticket Package Today!
CLICK HERE
NOW AVAILABLE
Starting at $17 per month
Best seat locations at the lowest prices!
Experience every hard hitting, heart pounding moment!
Single Game Tickets Now On Sale
CALL (918) 632-7825
TEXT (918) 559-7825
Enter your child's youth sports team for the chance to win $300 as our
What-A-Team of the Night at the BOK Center
Catch ALL the Oilers action on the radio, online and on the go!
2017-18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Book Your Group Outing Today
Whether it's 10 people or 1000. The Tulsa Oilers will make your group outing a FUN and MEMORABLE experience. We host every type of group: corporate outing, youth groups, church outings, family outings, Christmas parties and much, much more!
We put the FUN in Fundraising
A Tulsa Oilers's Fundraiser is an easy and fun way to raise money for all types of organizations !
Tulsa Oilers Professional Hockey Club, 9128 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK 74145
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 18, 2017
- Royals Drop First Game of Season Series to Thunder, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Henry's Two Points Power Beast over Gladiators - Brampton Beast
- Norfolk Swaps Defensemen with Jacksonville, Acquires Harrison - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- You Are Invited | Grand Opening | Dunkin' Donuts Broken Arrow - Tulsa Oilers
- CORRECTION: Royals Preview vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Royals Preview vs. Adirondack: Reading Looks to Go 7-0-0-0 vs. - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Thrash Admirals for 7-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah Squeaks Away with Win - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Snaps Losing Skid to Close Road Trip - Wichita Thunder
- Jakaitis Earns Shutout as Rays Top 'Blades 1-0 - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Suffer Second Straight Setback to Komets - Indy Fuel
- Game Recap: Wings Lose in Overtime, Extend Point Streak to Five Games - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Recap --- Brittain Shines in Eagles 2-1 Victory over Kansas City - Colorado Eagles
- GAME REPORT: Arseneau Hat Trick Leads Allen Past Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Offense out of this Galaxy in 5-1 Home Ice Win over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Spoil Teddy Toss, Top Admirals 7-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Collect 2,344 Bears against Nailers - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Hold off Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Vallorani the Hero as Beast Clip Wings in Overtime - Brampton Beast
- Nailers Rebound to Foil the Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Bears Fly But Nailers Take Game - Reading Royals
- RUSH ACQUIRE OWEN IN TRADE - Rapid City Rush
- Starrett Returns; Owen Dealt to Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Teddy Bear Toss, Christmas Ornament Giveaway, Ugly Sweater Jerseys - Reading Royals
- Rush Power Play Falls Short to Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger