York Revolution Signs Key Additions to Office

News Release

(January 30, 2018, York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today it has added five new members to its front office roster.

David Dicce returns to the Revs as its new operations manager. Zac Getz and Jordan Haidle have assumed newly created season ticket account executive positions to support the team's various ticket plans, including the recently unveiled Ballpark Pass subscription option. Mark DeCarlo has joined the Revs as group sales assistant, and Mike Harboy has been named client services assistant.

The team's former baseball operations assistant, Dicce is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in sport administration and minored in business. Before joining the Atlantic League champions, he served at Ashland Inc. and spent five years with the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program. He also interned in the New York University Athletic Department.

Getz comes to the Revolution from the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a premium sales representative. A graduate of Lock Haven University, he studied sport administration and minored in coaching while interning in the Eagles' Ticket and Fans Services department. He cites his days as a batboy with the Revs' Atlantic League neighbors, the Lancaster Barnstormers, as the start of his sports career.

Haidle joins the Revolution after serving as a corporate trainer for Four Pillars Marketing in Columbus, OH. She graduated from Northwood University in Midland, MI, where she studied advertising and marketing. Her previous sports career credentials include positions as a box office intern for the Short Season Single A Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a ticket operations representative for the Boston Red Sox spring training program in Ft. Myers, FL, and an account executive for the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Harboy attends York College of Pennsylvania and studies sport management, with minors in marketing and business administration. Originally from Vernon, NJ, he previously served at Kohler Distributing Company as a sales associate/merchandiser and as activities coordinator and members' service representative at Minerals Resort and Spa.

DeCarlo is a sports management major from York College, interning with the Revolution to complete his degree. Hailing from upstate New York, he spent last summer interning with the Tampa Bay Rays' Class A Short Season affiliate, the Hudson Valley Renegades.

