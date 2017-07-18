York defeats Southern Maryland

News Release

Waldorf, Md.- Isaias Tejeda provided the York Revolution with a go-ahead hit in both the ninth inning and the 11th inning, with the extra-inning knock providing the difference in a big 6-5 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Monday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Down 4-3, the Revs set the table in the top of the ninth as Alonzo Harris worked a one-out walk and Alexi Casilla singled to put runners at the corners. Casilla stole second, and with the infield in, Tejeda belted a line shot over left fielder L.J. Hoes for a two-run single, giving the Revs a 5-4 lead.

York closer Brad Allen quickly set down the first two batters, but back-to-back doubles to Zach Cone and Edwin Garcia allowed Southern Maryland to tie the score at 5-5.

Casilla led off the 11th by serving a first-pitch single to left, and Tejeda followed by launching a towering RBI double to deep right-center, lifting York back on top with a 6-5 lead.

Joe Van Meter nailed it down from there, working a 1-2-3 inning for his 14th career save and first since 2013 with Myrtle Beach in the Texas Rangers organization.

Tejeda drove in three, all in the ninth inning or later. Casilla also served as a catalyst, going 4-for-6, with hits in each of his final four at-bats, extending his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games, tying the league's second-longest streak of the year.

Each team scored three times in the fourth, as much of the night was spent with the two squads deadlocked. Michael Burgess and Angel Franco set up the fourth inning for York with leadoff singles, and with two outs, Luis Cruz connected on a three-run homer to open the scoring.

Southern Maryland answered in the home half as Luis Alen lined a two-run single to left and Patrick Palmeiro tied the game on a ground out.

It remained 3-3 until the Blue Crabs plated an unearned run in the eighth on a two-out single to right by Hoes, giving Southern Maryland a 4-3 lead.

York reliever Chase Huchingson (3-3) picked up the win with a scoreless tenth inning. Starter Steve Janas was solid in a no-decision, allowing three runs (one earned) in six innings. Three of York's five runs allowed were unearned.

The Revs out-hit the Blue Crabs 17-10, and overcame 12 runners left on base, including at least one in every inning.

Notes: York improves to 6-5 in the second half, tied with Lancaster for first place in the Freedom Division. The Revs improve to 4-3 in extra innings. The 11 innings ties the longest game played by the Revs this season for the third time. It is York's first win in an 11-inning contest this season. Casilla's 16-game hitting streak is also the league's longest active streak, and the Revs' longest since Tejeda hit safely in 28 straight last season, the second-longest streak in club history. York lefty Logan Williamson (3-5, 4.84) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Gaby Hernandez (6-1, 2.92) in the middle game of the three-game series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 1350, woyk1350.com, and on the WOYK app beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Matt Present on the call.

