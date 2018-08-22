York Crushes Lancaster In Nightcap

It was apparent early in Wednesday's night's second game that the Lancaster Barnstormers were going to have to settle for a split.

Ultimately, the York Revolution sent the Barnstormers to their worst defeat of the season, 14-2, after Lancaster held on to the opener for an 8-7 win (see separate story).

It still turned out to be a positive night for the 'Stormers in the standings. They lost no ground to York in the wild card race, and they picked up one -half game over New Britain in that same chase. Lancaster leads the Bees by 6 1/2 games and York by 7 1/2 with 25 days remaining on the schedule. Sugar Land extended its second half lead over the Barnstormers to 6 1/2. York is eight back.

Joe Van Meter (3-3) went the distance for the Revs in the nightcap. The right-hander struck out the side in the first inning and carried a shutout into the seventh before K.C. Hobson slammed a homer to right field to break the spell. Lancaster added a second run on Carlos Garcia's long single off the right field fence.

Meanwhile, the night was long for Jonathan Albaladejo (7-7). After three straight starts by the Lancaster rotation that did not finish the third inning, the Barnstormers veteran righty stayed on the hill as long as he could to spare the bullpen.

It wasn't pleasant.

The Revs scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first on a triple to the right field corner by Melky Mesa. Henry Castillo added a two-run homer in the second, and another run crossed on a single by Alexi Casilla. Jared Mitchell launched a two-run homer down the right field line in the fourth, and Michael Burgess connected for a leadoff homer in the fifth.

Still, Albaladejo remained in the game. He retired Tyler Clark on a grounder to open the sixth inning. That was followed by five straight York hits. Garrett Granitz got the final two outs but not before surrendering two of the starter's runs and two of his own.

By the time it was over, Albaladejo allowed a franchise record 12 runs. Casilla and Mesa had three hits apiece. Castillo knocked in three runs, and for the second time in the series, York had knocked out 16 hits.

The series concludes on Thursday evening. John Anderson (3-2) will make the start against right-hander Carl Brice (0-0) in a game that will decide the winner of the Community Cup. Lancaster leads the season series, 9-8. A tie goes to York, the defending champions.

NOTES: Trayvon Robinson and Ryan Casteel stretched hitting streaks to eight games in the doubleheader, and Rico Noel now has a seven-game streak...Hobson's homer was his first on the road this season...Casteel's first game RBI was his 50th of the year.

