News Release

Yet Another Walk Off Rincon with the seventh Loons walk-off of the season

MIDLAND, Mich. - In what's becoming a theme for the season, the Great Lakes Loons produced their third walk-off win in nine second-half games with an 11th-inning solo home run from Carlos Rincon to down the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-3 on Friday.

In all, it's the seventh walk-off win of the season, the sixth by way of the home run and the fourth in extra innings this season. It was also Rincon's 13th home run (and third walk-off of his own) which puts him in a tie for second place in the Midwest League with his Loons teammate Cody Thomas.

The story of the evening seemed like it would be Great Lakes starting pitcher Dustin May who carried a perfect game into the 6th inning. But Danny Pinero broke stepped in the way of potential history as with a lead-off single in the inning for West Michigan (7-2, 52-54). The lanky 6-foot-6 right-hander finished the game going 7.1 innings, a career-high, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. It's also back-to-back scoreless outings for May who received a no decision.

Great Lakes (6-3, 42-36) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Thomas pushed a ball into right field between two Whitecaps infielders who were playing in. Gavin Lux trotted home from third base while Brendon Davis scampered across from second against West Michigan starter and Midwest League All-Star Gregory Soto.

That's how things stayed until the 8th when the Whitecaps tied the game and took the lead against May and reliever Kyle Grana (BS, 1). It was Pinero who struck again as he doubled and later scored while David Gonzalez scored after he reached base on an error. The 'Caps went in front when Zac Shepherd was hit by a pitch and scored on fielder's choice in the 9th.

But Mitchell Hansen played the role of partial hero as he smacked a solo home with two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning to tie the game 3-3 and force extra innings. Christian Stolo (W, 3-2) came on a kept the Whitecaps off the board over the final 2.1 innings not allowing a hit with two strikeouts. Locke St. John was saddled with the loss for West Michigan falling to 1-4.

The Loons have now won three games in a row and will look to improve their season series advantage over the Whitecaps on Saturday as Leo Crawford (4-5, 4.37 ERA) and Spenser Watkins (4-1, 1.91) will go toe-to-toe. It will also be Superhero Night pres. MidMichigan Health with a Fireworks Loontacular pres. Chemical Bank to follow the game.

The Great Lakes Loons are the 2016 Midwest League Champions and have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2007. Dow Diamond, home of the Loons, also houses ESPN 100.9-FM and the Michigan Baseball Foundation. For tickets and more information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

