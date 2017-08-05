Yard Goats with Big Rally Late for Road Win in Erie

News Release

Erie, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats came from behind to beat the Erie SeaWolves by the score of 10-8 in a wild game at UPMC Park on Friday night in Erie, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth game of a two city six-game road trip for the Yard Goats who return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night. Trailing 8-1 in the fifth inning and 8-3 in the eighth, the Yard Goats scored seven runs in the final two innings to win the first game of a three game series. Brendan Rodgers tied the game with a two out two-run single in the eighth inning and Jan Vazquez' safety squeeze bunt scored Dom Nunez for the go ahead run in the ninth. Yard Goats 3B Josh Fuentes extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games and OF Drew Weeks hit his team leading 15th home run as Hartford improved to 2-2 on the road trip. David Holman pitched three perfect innings to earn his first Eastern League win of the season.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Dom Nunez scoring Omar Carrizales from third base. However, the SeaWolves came right back in the bottom half of the inning and scored five runs off Yard Goats starter Craig Schlitter. The five-run rally was highlighted by a pair of two-run homers by Will Maddox and Dawel Lugo. Erie had a 5-1 lead after the first inning.

Erie used the long ball again in the second inning, as Dawel Lugo hit his second home run in two innings extending the lead to 6-1. The Tigers affiliate added two more runs in the third inning to make it 8-1. Gabriel Quintana tripled home Christin Stewart and Wade Hinkle came up with a sacrifice fly to bring home Quintana.

Hartford got a little bit closer in the fifth inning as Drew Weeks homered off Erie starter Matt Crouse. His 15 th homer of the season made it an 8-3 game. Yard Goats reliever stopped any other Erie run production and hurled three perfect innings while registering four strikeouts.

The Yard Goats rallied for five runs in the eighth inning off the SeaWolves bullpen. Josh Fuentes and Stephen Cardullo each had RBI singles and Omar Carrizales drew a bases loaded walk. Then with two outs, Brendan Rodgers ripped a 2 RBI single to centerfield scoring Jan Vaquez and Cardullo to tie the game.

Hartford continued its assault in the ninth inning. With one out, Dom Nunez walked, stole second base and advanced to third base on a single by Fuentes. Jan Vazquez' then executed a safely squeeze bunt scoring Nunez as the go-ahead run. Fuentes would later score on passed ball and make it 10-8 Hartford.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip and play the middle of a three-game weekend series against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Saturday night (7:05 PM) at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. LHP Jack Wynkoop will start for the Yard Goats. LHP Shaeffer Hall will pitch for the SeaWolves. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP or on iheart radio.

