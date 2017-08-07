Yard Goats Two Homers Not Enough in Loss to Wolves

News Release

Erie, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves by the score of 9-5 at UPMC Park on Sunday afternoon in Erie, Pennsylvania. It was the final game of a two city six-game road trip for the Yard Goats who return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night. Erie scored three runs in the first inning and then added three more runs in the fifth as it denied Hartford of a series sweep. Tigers pitching prospect Beau Burrows turned in a quality start to get the win and recorded 10 strikeouts in five innings. Yard Goats 3B Josh Fuentes extended his hit streak to 11 consecutive games and Jan Vazquez and Brian Mundell each hit home runs. The Yard Goats finished the road trip at 3-3.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on Brendan Rodgers' RBI double in the first inning scoring Omar Carrizales. The SeaWolves came back and scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame off Hartford starter Ryan Castellani. Dawel Lugo had an RBI single scoring Harold Castro and tying the game. Later in the inning Stephen Moya, who played in the Major Leagues with the Tigers last year, cranked a two run homer to make it 3-1 Erie.

Hartford tied the game in the second inning as Omar Carrizales cracked a two run double off Erie starter Beau Burrows, scoring Josh Fuentes and Ashley Graeter. It was a 3-3 game going to the fourth inning. The SeaWolves broke the tie as Grayson Greiner ripped an RBI double, scoring Gabriel Quintana and giving Erie a 4-3 lead.

The Yard Goats had a golden opportunity against SeaWolves starter Beau Burrows in the fifth inning. Hartford loaded the bases on three straight singles. With nobody out, the Tigers first round pick struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.

The SeaWolves added three more runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead. A.J. Simcox started the rally with a leadoff single. Dawel Lugo's sacrifice fly would score him making it a 5-3 game. Later in the inning, Tigers prospect Christin Steward belts a two run homer to make it 7-3. Yard Goats catcher Jan Vazquez hit a solo homer off reliever Sean Donatello in the seventh inning to make it 7-4.

Erie scored twice in the seventh inning on a pair of errors to lead 9-4. The Yard Goats got their second homer of the game as Brian Mundell launched a shot in the eighth inning to make it 9-5.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night and begin a seven game homestand and play the first of a three game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Trenton Thunder (7:05 PM). RHP Parker French will start for the Yard Goats. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP or on iheart radio.

