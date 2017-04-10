Yard Goats to Honor Roberto Clemente

News Release

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will retire Roberto Clemente's #21, in a ceremony at Dunkin' Donuts Park tomorrow. Roberto Clemente is the first Latin American and Caribbean player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Clemente's #21, the number he wore as a player throughout his entire major league career, will be commemorated on a permanent sign on the outfield wall. Clemente joins Jackie Robinson as the only two players to have numbers retired at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Robinson's #42 is retired throughout all Major League and Minor League Baseball.

The ceremony will take place at 6:45pm on the field, before the Hartford Hawks vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats baseball game at 7:15. The Division I contest will be the first sporting event to be played at Dunkin' Donuts Park, and will double as a "soft opening" for the venue.

"Roberto Clemente's legacy lives on in the Greater Hartford area, where adults and children both continue to herald the accomplishments of this truly remarkable man", Yard Goats owner Josh Solomon said. "It was important to us to celebrate his memory both on and off the field."

"We're ensuring that we honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente", said Julio Concepcion, Majority Leader, Hartford City Council. "The impact Roberto Clemente continues to have, particularly in our Latino community, goes far beyond baseball."

"It's an honor to celebrate the legacy of Roberto Clemente in this unique way in Hartford, where his exemplary humanitarian efforts continue to resonate today", said Hartford City Councilman James Sanchez.

The unveiling ceremony at Dunkin' Donuts Park will feature speakers including Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Yard Goats owner Josh Solomon, and Michael Velez and Janluis Hiraldo, both seniors at Sport and Medical Science Academy in Hartford. The National Anthems of both the United States, and Puerto Rico, will be performed by Magdaly Rios, a local artist and Hartford resident.

The Hartford Yard Goats will play their home opener on Thursday, April 13th (7:05 PM) at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). The home opener is sold out, but tickets are still available for all other regular season games by calling the box office at 860-246-4628.

