Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair on February 17th

February 5, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be holding a job fair at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) on Saturday, February 17th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the second season in Hartford another huge success.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be on hand to speak with, and receive applications from, all job-seekers. Combined, the two organizations will staff an average of 300 positions each year that include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering.

"We are looking for individuals that would like to join us in helping enhance the fan experience with outstanding customer service at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "There is so much excitement leading into our second season downtown and we can't wait to get our new employees ready for Opening Night on April 5th."

The Hartford Yard Goats will open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 (7:05 PM) at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). Season Tickets, 18-game plans, group and hospitality tickets and luxury suites are now on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Individual game tickets will go on sale on February 9th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Eastern League Stories from February 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.