Yard Goats to Have New Manager

January 12, 2017 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced today that Jerry Weinstein has been named as manager for the 2017 season. He becomes the second manager in club history replacing Darin Everson who led the club during the past two seasons. The California native was a Major League Coach with the Colorado Rockies and has over 40 years of experience in coaching in professional and college baseball. Weinstein managed the Rockies Class-A affiliate Modesto from 2007-2011 and finished with a winning record in each of his five seasons in the California League. He is also the manager for the Israel team in upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC) in March. Jerry will formally be introduced to the media at a Press Conference prior to the Hot Stove Luncheon on Thursday, January 19th (11AM) at the Connecticut Convention Center (100 Columbus Blvd.) in Hartford.

"We are excited to have someone with Jerry's experience lead our club in our first season in Hartford," Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said. "Having someone that has coached in the Major Leagues, Minor Leagues and Olympics is a huge benefit to our club and we look forward to introducing him to our fans and having him involved in our many community events that we have planned."

Weinstein is set to begin his 11th season with the Rockies' organization and was part of Major League Coaching staff as Catching and Defensive Positioning Coach in 2012 and 2013. He served as a Special Instructor to Player Development last season after working as the Supervisor of Development at Modesto in 2015. He also served as the systems' Catching Coordinator, Offensive Coordinator and Developmental Supervisor. He was the Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2000 and 2001 and has also managed in the Brewers, Expos and Cubs systems. Weinstein was the head coach at Sacramento City College for 23 seasons and won over 800 games and 16 conference championships. He was an assistant coach on the United States Olympic teams in 1992 and 1996, an assistant coach for the 1987 U.S. Pan American Games team and head coach of the USA Baseball Team which won Gold Medal at the 2005 Maccabiah Games. He was also on the coaching staff at the University of Miami and UCLA.

"Jerry's experience, leadership, and relationships make him a perfect fit as the Manager of the Yard Goats, and we are excited that he will be leading the charge in impacting both the Colorado Rockies Double-A players and staff as well as the Hartford community," Rockies Senior Director of Player Development Zach Wilson said.

The Hartford Yard Goats will play their home opener on Thursday, April 13th (7:05 PM) at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). Season tickets, ticket packages, and luxury suites are now on sale by calling the box office at 860-246-4628.

