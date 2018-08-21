Yard Goats Sweep Trenton in Two Game Set

Trenton, NJ - The Hartford Yard Goats scored three runs in consecutive innings and cruised behind another impressive start from Evan Grills and defeated the Trenton Thunder by the score of 7-3 on Tuesday night at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey. Brendan Bednar hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Drew Weeks cracked a two run single in the seventh as the Yard Goats swept the brief two-game series. Grills turned in his fifth straight quality start and allowed just two runs in six innings with six strikeouts for his third win. The Yard Goats went 5-3 on the three city eight-game road trip and return to Dunkin Donuts Park for the final homestand starting tomorrow night.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning off Trenton starter and Yankees prospect Trevor Stephan. Scott Burcham led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. He then stole second base and advanced to third base on a throwing error by the catcher. Later in the inning with two outs, Roberto Ramos smashed a double off the right field fence and Burcham scored, making it 1-0 Yard Goats.

The Thunder took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with a pair of runs off Yard Goats starter Evan Grills. Grills who only permitted two baserunners over the first three innings allowed the first two batters to reach in the fourth on a single and a walk. After retiring the next two men, Jhalen Jackson cracked a two-run double scoring Wendell Rijo and Brandon Wagner and giving Trenton a 2-1 edge.

However, the Yard Goats scored three runs in the sixth inning and added three more in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead off the Thunder bullpen. The Yard Goats rally in the sixth came with two outs as Sam Hilliard cracked a triple off the fence, scoring Roberto Ramos to tie the game 2-2. Brandon Bednar following by smashing a two-run home run over the left field fence, giving the Yard Goats a 4-2 lead. Hartford scored another three runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Dom Nunez and a two-run single by Drew Weeks.

The Yard Goats begin their final homestand of the season on Wednesday night against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7:05 PM). The game will be televised on Vantage SportsNet Channel 1600 and also broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

--

August 21, 2018

Final: Hartford Yard Goats 7, Trenton Thunder 3

WP: Evan Grills (3-4)

LP: James Reeves (2-2)

SV: none

T: 2.51

ATT: 7,093

