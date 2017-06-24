Yard Goats Lose in Altoona on Saturday Night

News Release

Altoona, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Altoona Curve by the score of 5-2 on Saturday night at People's Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Curve first baseman Edwin Espinal blasted a three run homer in the first inning and the home team cruised behind starter Tanner Anderson who worked six effective innings for his sixth win. Hartford first baseman Brian Mundell had a two hits and has hit safely in all three games since joining the club on Thursday. The Yard Goats can win their first road series in more than a month (May 16-18) with a victory tomorrow afternoon in the rubber game of the weekend set.

The Curve got the offense going in the first inning as Edwin Espinal cranked a 3-run homer off Hartford starter Konner Wade four batters into the game. The home run landed in the left field bleachers, scoring Pablo Reyes and Jordan Luplow who both walked.

Altoona added it its lead in the fourth inning. Jerrick Suiter started the inning with a single but was erased on a fielder's choice grounder by Wyatt Mathisen. Mathisen took second on a grounder to shortstop and then the pitcher Tanner Anderson singled him home, making it 4-0 Curve.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning off Altoona starter Tanner Anderson. Dillon Thomas and Anthony Phillips each had singles to start the frame. Thomas eventually scored on a wild pitch and Max White singled home Phillips to make it a 4-2 game. Brendan Rodgers followed with a single and the tying runs were on base but Drew Weeks hit into a double play to end the threat.

The Curve made it 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth as Pablo Reyes led off the inning with a solo home run off reliever Troy Neiman. The homer was his second of the season and was hit into the left field bleachers.

Hartford threated in the eighth inning and loaded the bases but closer Montana DuRapau was called upon and put out the fire and recorded a four out save.

The Yard Goats finish a 3-game weekend series and wrap up a six game road trip on Sunday afternoon at PNG Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. LHP Jack Wynkoop will pitch for the Yard Goats while RHP J.T. Brubaker will pitch for Altoona. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP or on iheart radio.

