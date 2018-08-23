Yard Goats Closer Matt Pierpont Named to 2018 Eastern League All-Star Team

Hartford relief pitcher Matt Pierpont has been dominant at the back of the Yard Goats bullpen this season, converting 28 saves while posting a record of 1-5 with 68 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA over 54.2 innings of work in 50 games for the Yard Goats this season. Pierpont currently leads the league in saves (28), appearances (50), and games finished (44). He is also ranked third among all qualifying relievers in strikeouts per nine innings (11.20) and fifth in fewest baserunners per nine innings (10.54). Matt was named to the Eastern Division roster for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton and did not allow a run while striking out a pair of batters over two-thirds of an inning of work.

