Yard Goats\\" 3-Game Win Streak Snapped in Maine

News Release

Portland, ME- The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs by the score of 13-2 on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Sea Dogs used an eight run fifth inning to add to a 2-1 lead and beat Hartford for just the third time this season in Southern Maine. Portland blasted a pair of home runs during the two-out rally, including a two-run shot by Jeremy Barfield and three run homer by Cole Sturgeon. The Yard Goats had their three game win streak snapped but won the series taking three of the five games against the Sea Dogs over the weekend. Hartford has won nine of its last 11 games to move to fourth place in the standings.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the very first inning off Hartford starter Luis Niebla. Deiner Lopez drew a one out walk and Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis cracked a double off the left field fence scoring him all the way from first base, giving Portland a 1-0 lead.

Branford, CT native Mike Olt added to the Sea Dogs lead with a solo home run in the second inning. The former UConn star blasted his 14th homer over the centerfield fence making it 2-0 Sea Dogs. It was Olt's fourth homer against the Yard Goats this season. He had three hits, including a homer, triple and single and scored three runs.

After squandering scoring opportunities in the second and third innings, Hartford got a run in the fourth. The Yard Goats cut the deficit in half on Correlle Prime's two out RBI single in the fourth inning, scoring Brian Mundell to make it 2-1. Hartford had the tying run at second base in the fifth inning when Ashley Greater's deep fly was caught at the fence on a terrific defensive play by Cole Sturgeon leaning up against the wall.

The Sea Dogs would break the game open by scoring eight times in the fifth inning off the Yard Goats bullpen. Johendi Jiminian struck out Sturgeon to start the inning but then walked Deiner Lopez. After getting Chavis on an infield popup, the Sea Dogs rallied with two out. Jeremy Barfield cranked a two run homer to make it 4-1 Portland. The Red Sox affiliate added runs on a bases loaded walk, two-run single and three run homer by Sturgeon in his second at-bat of the frame.

The Yard Goats will continue the road trip and open up a three game series on Monday night (7:00 PM) in Trenton, New Jersey against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Trenton Thunder. RHP Craig Schlitter will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Zach Littell will pitcher for the Thunder. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP or on iheart radio.

