Yanks Bats Quieted in 8-0 Loss to Spinners

August 22, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND - A day after opening the series with a 7-1 win, the Staten Island Yankees fell 8-0 to the Lowell Spinners at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night, in game two of a three-game series.

The Spinners wasted little time getting on the scoreboard on Tuesday, as Lane Milligan put Lowell on the board with a two-run triple to center field, and scored on a Staten Island throwing error to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Shawn Semple, the starter for the Yankees, did have a solid outing, as the right-hander struck out four batters while allowing only five hits in six innings. However, Lowell pushed two more runs across in the top of the sixth as a couple of Staten Island errors helped the Spinners extend their lead to 5-0, saddling Semple with five runs allowed, with only two earned.

Lowell finished their scoring in the top of the eighth, with Milligan adding an RBI double, and Trey Ganns driving home a pair with a double of his own.

The Baby Bombers will conclude this set against the Spinners tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00pm. On the mound for Staten Island will be Harold Cortijo, with Jose Gonzalez getting the start for Lowell.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.