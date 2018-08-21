Yankees Promote Mickey Gasper to Charleston

August 21, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - With a new influx of talent into the system, the New York Yankees have announced the promotion of catcher Mickey Gasper to the Charleston RiverDogs from Pulaski. The 22-year-old backstop is the first member of the 2018 draft class to be promoted to Class A Charleston this season.

A catcher by trade, Gasper made each of his first 37 professional appearances either at first base or as the Pulaski Yankees' DH. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native produced at the plate for the position, clubbing eight home runs and batting .240/.384/.471 while driving in 24 runs. The Bryant University product has walked more than he has struck out (27:18) since being selected in the 27th round by the Bronx Bombers this past June.

Although he has yet to make a professional start behind the plate, Gasper made 117 starts at catcher of his final three seasons with the Bulldogs. A walks machine, he was a First-Team All-Northeast Conference pick as a senior in 2018, when he hit .340 with 13 doubles and eight home runs. He posted a .468 on-base percentage and was the first catcher in program history to score 50 runs in a season. He posted back-to-back seasons of 40-plus walks and was just the second player in the school's D1 era to eclipse over 100 bases on balls in his career. He reached base at a .469 clip over his four-year career.

In a corresponding move, catcher Eduardo Navas was placed on the seven-day disabled list.

With their retooled roster, the RiverDogs wrap a seven-day road trip on Tuesday night in West Virginia at 7:05, looking to salvage a series split in Charleston North. The Dogs return for the first of two remaining four-game home series starting on Thursday against the Greenville Drive.

RiverDogs single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.