Yankees Knock off Cardinals

News Release

PULASKI, Va. - The Yankees jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as Pulaski defeated the Johnson City Cardinals, 7-0, on Monday night at Calfee Park.

The Redbirds drop back below .500 with the loss, falling to 19-20 on the season. The victory for the Yanks improves their overall record to 25-12.

Pulaski jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning. SS Eduardo Torrealba (1-4, 2 R, SO) made it to second on a pair of throwing errors to start the inning and scooted to third on a ground out. With two away, RF Steven Sensley (2-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB) put the Yankees on top with a run-scoring double to right.

In the sixth, it was the long ball that corrupted the Cardinals. Sensley started the frame with a walk and 3B Dermis Garcia (1-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) proceeded to whack a 1-0 pitch over the right-center field wall for a two-run home run. The blast - his ninth of the season - put Pulaski ahead 3-0.

The Yankees stretched their lead up to seven with a four-run seventh. Torrealba and CF Frederick Cuevas (1-5, R) started the frame with back-to-back singles. After a missed catch error moved the lead runner to third, DH Saul Torres (1-5, R, RBI, 3 SO) blooped a RBI single to right-center to make it a 4-0 contest.

Pulaski would add three more unearned runs in the frame on a fielding error, a sacrifice fly by 1B Eric Wagaman (0-0, RBI) and a run-scoring base-hit by C Victor Rey (1-4, RBI, SO).

The defeat spoiled another impressive start by Johnson City's RHP Evan Guillory (5.0 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 6 SO). The 21-year-old tied a career-high with six strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run in five innings. However, he suffered his first defeat of the season.

RHP Alexander Vizcaino (5.0 IP, 4 H, 7 SO) hurled his best start of the year for the Yankees, punching out seven in five scoreless innings to earn his third victory of the campaign.

In the loss, the Cardinals' offense was led by a pair of youngsters. SS Delvin Perez (2-4, SO) and DH Brady Whalen (2-4, 2 SO) each collected multi-hit games on Monday.

The Cardinals will go for their fifth-straight series win on Tuesday, as they are expected to send the Appalachian Leauge strikeout leader LHP Jacob Schlesener (1-1, 2.33 ERA) to the hill. The Yanks are projected to counter with New York's No. 28 prosect according to MLBPipeline.com - RHP Luis Medina (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Cardinals Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:00 p.m. ET start at Calfee Park. Tuesday evening's contest can be heard on NBCSportsTriCities.com, JCCardinals.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Johnson City will return home on Thursday, August 3, as they kick off a six-game homestand with three contests against the Princeton Rays, the rookie affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. It will be a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark with special one, two and three dollar specials on all draft beer. That evening's affair will also be Fanatics 101 Night at the stadium.

