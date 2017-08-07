Yankees Down Mets on Sunday

News Release

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - The Tampa Yankees raced out to an early lead and beat the St. Lucie Mets 9-2 on Sunday afternoon at First Data Field.

The teams spit their series 2-2.

The Yankees jumped on Mets starter Nabil Crismatt for four runs in the second inning. Wes Wilson ripped a two-run double in the frame.

In the third inning, Trey Amburgey launched a two-run homer to make it 6-0 Tampa. Devyn Bolasky bashed a solo home run to start the third.

That was plenty of offensive support for Tampa starter Dillon Tate. The fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft was efficient over eight innings. He scattered seven hits and two runs while throwing only 93 pitches.

Tate only needed 48 pitches to navigate the first five innings. The Mets finally got a pair of runs in the sixth. Anthony Dimino pulled a RBI double and he later scored on Jhoan Urena's ground out to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Tate got a double play to end the seventh and pitched around a two-out single by Peter Alonso in the eighth to complete his outing. Tate was acquired by the Yankees last summer in a trade that sent Carlos Beltran to the Texas Rangers.

Crismatt took the loss to drop to 4-10 on the season. He allowed seven runs in five innings and struck out four.

Dimino, Mora and Wuilmer Becerra each went 2 for 4. Both of Dimino's hits were doubles.

The Mets (17-26, 50-61) start a three-game series with the Florida Fire Frogs at First Data Field on Monday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

