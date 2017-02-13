WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game March 11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be attending the Syracuse Crunch game on Saturday, March 11 when the team hosts the St. John's IceCaps at 7 p.m. The appearance is presented by Gizmo's Video Games & Wrestling.

One of the cornerstones of WWE's meteoric rise in the late 90s, Foley earned the nickname 'The Hardcore Legend' for his ability to absorb seemingly inhuman punishment in some of the most dramatic matches in sports-entertainment history. Already a respected veteran for his 11 physically punishing years wrestling under the name Cactus Jack, Foley's career soared to new heights in WWE as 'Mankind,' a character Foley claimed was inspired by a combination of reading Mary Shelly's "Frankenstein" and listening to the music of Tori Amos.

As Cactus Jack, Foley won the 1995 'King of the Deathmatch' tournament in Yokohama, Japan, and continued wrestling, despite the amputation of his right ear, in a match against Vader in Munich, Germany in 1994. As Mankind, Foley was a 3-time WWE Champion, but is best known for his epic and brutal battle with The Undertaker in 1998's 'Hell in a Cell' match, during which he was knocked unconscious after falls both off of and through the 16 foot Cell structure. Despite the injury, Foley finished the match with one of his front teeth lodged in his nose.

Following retirement, Foley penned his own memoir, 'Have a Nice Day.' The book showcased his paradoxical blend of wit and wisdom, wildness and warmth, and shocked the literary world by hitting number one on The New York Times best-seller list in October 1999. The book remained on the Times list for twenty-six weeks. Foley has published a total of ten books: four memoirs, four children's books and two novels.

After speaking at colleges and universities, including Syracuse University, Foley decided to take his verbal skills to the stand-up comedy stage in 2009. In 2012, Foley earned rave reviews for his comedy sets at Just for Laughs in Montreal, and the Edinburgh (UK) Fringe Fest - the two largest comedy festivals in the world.

Foley's acting credentials include "30 Rock," "Warren the Ape," and "Boy Meets World," along with guest appearances on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "The Late Show with Jay Leno," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Good Morning America," "Larry King Live" and several appearances on "Today." He was featured in a 2010 story on "ABC's World News Tonight" for his work as an online volunteer with RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual assault organization. Foley was also recognized for his work with RAINN at 2010's Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear, where he was awarded a Medal of Reasonableness from Jon Stewart.

As part of his appearance at the Crunch, Foley will drop the puck on March 11. He will also be available for autographs in Memorial Hall during the first intermission.

The Crunch have two packages for a VIP experience with the WWE Hall of Famer. Package A, priced at $250, includes eight (8) tickets to the game and eight (8) passes to a VIP meet and greet with Weidman in Assembly Hall from 6:15 to 6:50 p.m. Package B is $150 and includes four (4) tickets to the game and four (4) passes to the VIP meet and greet. Finger foods will be available. For more information or to purchase a VIP package, call the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

