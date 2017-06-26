WV Power Game Report

News Release

(Augusta, GA - June 26, 2017)- The West Virginia Power were shutout 2-0 by the Augusta GreenJackets on Monday night at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Three GreenJackets pitchers limited the Power to four hits as West Virginia was shutout for only the third time this season.

Augusta's Domenic Mazza and West Virginia's Eduardo Vera dueled over six plus innings. Mazza allowed two base hits in the first and a hit and a walk in the second before settling in, retiring 11 in a row between the third and sixth innings. Vera did not allow a hit until the bottom of the third and scattered four over six scoreless frames.

After Mazza shut down the Power in the seventh, the GreenJackets scored the only two runs of the night in the home half of the inning. With one down, Power reliever Matt Eckleman walked Skyler Ewing. After striking out Jose Vizcaino, Jr, Sandro Fabian doubled to left, scoring Ewing from first to end the shutout bid. Fabian scored on single by Jacob Heyward to close the scoring at 2-0 'Jackets.

Vera's six shutout innings marked his best start of the season. Eckelman (3-4) took the loss after allowing both runs. Mazza (4-6) earned the win with seven scoreless frames, while Wilson Santos worked the eighth for a hold. Patrick Ruotolo pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save. Carlos Munoz collected two of the Power's four hits.

West Virginia and Augusta play the second game of this series Tuesday night at 7:05 P.M. Luis Escobar and Stephen Woods will start for the Power and GreenJackets, respectively.

