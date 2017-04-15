WV Power Game Report- - WVP 3LEX 2

News Release

West Virginia 3 Lexington 2

(Lexington, KY - April 15, 2017)- The West Virginia Power edged the Lexington Legends 3-2 Saturday evening at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Trae Arbet hit a game-tying home run and Stephen Alemais tripled in two in the eighth to lead West Virginia to its second straight win.

West Virginia's Cam Vieaux and Lexington's Andre Davis matched shutout innings through five complete before the Legends tallied the game's first run in the home half of the sixth. Nick Dini led off the inning with a double and scored on a Ricky Aracena base hit.

Arbet tied the game on the very first pitch of the top of the seventh. The Power second baseman hit a solo home run to left-center off Lexington reliever Grant Gavin; his third home run in the last four days.

West Virginia took the lead in the eighth. Kevin Mahala singled and moved to second on a sac bunt. After the Legends intentionally walked Arbet, Alemais tripled to center, driving in both base runners for a 3-1 Power advantage.

In the ninth, Lexington scored one run on two hits and an error.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Vieaux pitched six innings, allowing just the one run on five hits with four strikeouts. Davis worked six shutout innings, surrendering just four hits and struck out five. Hector Garcia (1-0) pitched two and two-thirds for the win and Dylan Prohoroff recorded the final out for the first Power save this season. Walker Sheller (0-1) allowed the two runs in the eighth inning and took the loss.

West Virginia and Lexington close this series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 P.M. Matt Anderson will make his second start of the season for the Power and will be opposed by Nolan Watson.

First Half Record:

3-7

