WV Power Game Notes

West Virginia Power (2-7) at Lexington Legends (3-6)

Game 10 | April 15, 2017 | Whitaker Bank Ballpark | Lexington, KY

Radio: The Jock 1300 & 1340 - wvpower.com Airtime: 6:15 P.M.

PITCHING MATCH-UP

LH Cam Vieaux (0-0, 2.08) vs. LH Andre Davis (1-0, 6.00)

Vieaux: Allowed 1 R on 5 H over 4.1 IP in 4/10 ND vs. ASH w/ 1 K & 1 BB (5-1 Tourists in 11)

Eckert: Surrendered 4 R on 6 H over 6.0 IP with 8 K in 4/10 Win @ GVL (12-4 Legends)

LEADING OFF: West Virginia dropped Lexington 5-1 on Friday. Power starter Luis Escobar earned his first win of the season, striking out 11 over six innings. West Virginia provided a run of support in the first, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings to take their first road victory of the year. Ty Moore paced the Power with three hits, including his first home run of the season. Matt Frawley pitched two scoreless innings for the hold and Geoff Hartlieb pitched a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

HIT ME: For the first time this season, all nine batters in the West Virginia lineup Friday had at least one hit

SECOND SIGHTING: Cam Vieaux was added to the Power roster from Extended Spring Training earlier today and will make his second start of the season when he faces the Legends tonight. The southpaw started Monday against Asheville, but was transferred off the roster to add an extra arm to the bullpen.

WILLY GETS THE CALL: Willy Garcia was called up on Friday by the Chicago White Sox and made his Major League debut against the Minnesota Twins. The outfielder is the 58th former Power player to reach the Majors and the first this season. Garcia played 122 games for West Virginia in 2012 for then-manager Rick Sofield and hit .240 with a team-high 18 home runs and 77 runs batted in. Pittsburgh designated Garcia for assignment in December and the Chicago claimed the 24 year-old, who doubled in his first big league at bat.

K-DAY: Luis Escobar has 23 strikeouts over his first 11 innings pitched in the South Atlantic League. Not only does Escobar lead the South Atlantic League, but he, in fact, leads all Minor League pitchers in strikeouts, two ahead of Kannapolis's Dane Dunning. Escobar is slated to pitcher the final game of the road trip on Wednesday at Hickory.

ZERO SUM GAME: On Friday, for the first time in a single game this year, no Power hitter was retired on strikes.

TOTAL RECALL: Shane Carle was recalled by the Colorado Rockies on Friday and could make his Major League debut this weekend. Carle was initially picked by the Pirates in the 10th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft and pitched for West Virginia in 2014. Pittsburgh traded Carle to Colorado in November of 2014 for reliever Rob Scahill.

RIVALRY RENEWED: The Power play the Lexington Legends 25 times in 2017, accounting for 18% of West Virginia's full 140 game schedule. The Power are 130-105 since 2005 against Lexington, including a 70-51 mark on the road. The two teams are also starting a joint promotion paying tribute to the Hatfield and McCoy feud, featuring custom jerseys and a golden pig trophy for the winner of the full season series.

TRENDING SOUTH: West Virginia plays 59 games against fellow South Atlantic League Northern Division opponents this season and 81 against teams from the Southern Division. The Power will travel to Hickory next week for their first of seven straight games against Northern Division teams; the only seven this month. West Virginia only plays 24 of 70 first half games against teams from their own division.

POWER POINTS: Trae Arbet homered twice on Wednesday, becoming the first Power player to hit two home runs in a game this season... Kevin Mahala is the only Power player who have seen action in all nine games this season... Ty Moore drove in six runs over 22 games for the Power last season. He has four RBI in four games this year.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION: Pittsburgh held off two late Chicago rallies and beat the Cubs 4-2 at Wrigley. David Freese and Francisco Cervelli drove in two runs apiece... Indianapolis lost 4-3 at Toledo. Clay Holmes allowed two runs and didn't make it out of the first, suffering the loss... Altoona topped Akron 5-4. Edwin Espinal drove in two and J.T. Brubaker notched the victory... Bradenton lost 3-1 to Tampa. Daniel Arribas had two hits in the loss.

PROMO PREVIEW: On Saturday, April 22, the first 1,000 fans through the gate at Appalachian Power Park will receive a 97.5 WQBE Rabbit bobblehead giveaway. Gates will open at 1:00 P.M. for the 2:05 game.

ON THE AIR: West Virginia Power games can be heard on The Jock 1300 & 1340 AM in the Kanawha Valley, online at wvpower.com and on the TuneIn Radio App.

