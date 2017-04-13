WV Power Game Notes

News Release

West Virginia Power (1-6) at Lexington Legends (2-5)

Game 8 | April 13, 2017 | Whitaker Bank Ballpark | Lexington, KY

Radio: The Jock 1300 & 1340 - wvpower.com Airtime: 6:45 P.M.

PITCHING MATCH-UP

LH Oddy Nunez (0-1, 15.00) vs. RH Gerson Garabito (0-0, 1.50)

Nunez: Surrendered 5 R on 5 H over 3.0 IP in SAL Debut on 4/08 with 2 K & 1 BB (8-3 ROM)

Garabito: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 6.0 IP w/ 5 K & 2 BB in 4/08 ND @ CSC (6-4 RiverDogs)

LEADING OFF: West Virginia snapped a six-game slide with an 8-4 win over Asheville on Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park. The Tourists took a 1-0 lead in the first off James Marvel, but the Power evened the game on a Trae Arbet home run to lead off the bottom of the second. After capitalized for two runs on two hits and an error in the top of the third, West Virginia took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning. Carlos Munoz singled in one run and Arbet hit a second home run, a three-run shot, to push the Power up 5-3. The Tourists plated one in the fifth, though the Power countered with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to cap the scoring.

TWO-FER: Trae Arbet homered twice on Wednesday, becoming the first Power player to hit two home runs in a game this season. Arbet had a career total of four home runs entering this year, spanning 139 games over four professional seasons. Logan Hill was the last player to hit two out in a single game, accomplishing the feat on August 16 at Lexington.

RIVALRY RENEWED: The Power play their first of 25 games in 2017 against the Lexington Legends tonight. West Virginia has gone 129-104 since 2005 against Lexington, including a 69-50 mark on the road. The two teams are also starting a joint promotion paying tribute to the Hatfield and McCoy feud, featuring custom jerseys and a golden pig trophy for the winner of the full season series.

TRENDING SOUTH: West Virginia plays 59 games against fellow South Atlantic League Northern Division opponents this season and 81 against teams from the Southern Division. The Power will travel to Hickory next week for their first of seven straight games against Northern Division teams; the only seven this month. West Virginia only plays 24 of 70 first half games against teams from their own division.

EXTRA EXTRA EXTRA: The Power played extra innings in three straight games from Sunday through Tuesday, matching the franchise record set late last season. West Virginia played a 10 inning game against Lakewood on August 27 (5-4 win) and 13 innings against the 'Claws the next night (4-3 loss). After a travel day, the Power bested the Columbia Fireflies 7-6 in ten innings.

SLOW START: Six straight losses to open the season matched the inaugural 2005 club for the worst start in franchise history. The first Power team, then affiliated with Milwaukee, began the 2005 season on the road and lost all seven games on that trip before winning the first game ever played at Appalachian Power Park, 12 years ago today . In 13 seasons, West Virginia has had a losing record after the first five games in nine different years including 2017.

POWER POINTS: Entering the 2017 season, 57 former Power players have gone on to play in the Majors, including eight during the 2016 season... Of the eight seasons since 2005 when West Virginia has started with a losing record after five games, the team has gone on to make the playoffs in three of those seasons (2007 (2-3), 2008 (2-3) and 2013(1-4))... Pitcher Cam Vieaux was transferred to the Extended Spring Training roster on Tuesday, making room for right-hander Mike Wallace... Outfielder Ty Moore was added to the Power roster from Extended Spring Training on Tuesday when Albert Baur was placed on the Power Disabled List...

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION: Pittsburgh lost 9-2 to Cincinnati as the Reds completed the three game series sweep. Pittsburgh embarks on a three city, seven day trip today in Boston... Indianapolis lost 7-6 to Columbus... Altoona blanked Richmond 4-0. Alex McRae and John Kuchno combined to limit the Flying Squirrels to five hits with McRae earning his second win... Bradenton beat St. Lucie 4-1 for their seventh straight win. Logan Hill and Kevin Krause had three hit apiece to lead the Marauders.

PROMO PREVIEW: On Saturday, April 22, the first 1,000 fans through the gate at Appalachian Power Park will receive a 97.5 WQBE Rabbit bobblehead giveaway. Gates will open at 1:00 P.M. for the 2:05 game against the Lakewood BlueClaws.

ON THE AIR: West Virginia Power games can be heard on The Jock 1300 & 1340 AM in the Kanawha Valley, online at wvpower.com and on the TuneIn Radio App. Adam Marco will call the action and will be joined by Steve Granado when the team plays at Appalachian Power Park.

