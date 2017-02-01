WV Power - Job Fair Set for February 25

February 1, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, WV - The West Virginia Power will hold their annual job fair on Saturday, February 25, 2017, in the Macy's Court at Charleston Town Center. The team is seeking game day employees for the upcoming season. The job fair will begin at 10:00 A.M. and will run until 2:00 P.M. National anthem auditions will follow the job fair from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 M.M.

"Our game day employees are an extremely important part of what we do at Appalachian Power Park," said Ken Fogel, the Executive Vice President of the West Virginia Power. "Customer service is a key component during every game and we are looking for individuals that will take pride in working for the West Virginia Power."

Potential employees will fill out applications and the front office staff will do interviews on the spot during the job fair. Open positions for the 2017 season include concessions staff, promotions, production, ticket takers, ushers and in the Power box office. The club is also looking for performers to serve as the team's mascot during games.

"We normally have had all types of applicants during the job fair," Fogel stated. "We will interview students seeking summer employment and those looking for supplemental income. We will talk with individuals looking to get back on their feet, people seeking a second job and retirees. We want people who want to work at Appalachian Power Park."

At the conclusion of the job fair, national anthem auditions will be held on stage at Macy's Court from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. All musicians and singers are encouraged to tryout. Musicians can play an instrument while all singers will audition a cappella.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from February 1, 2017

WV Power - Job Fair Set for February 25 - West Virginia Power

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.