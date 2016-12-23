WV Power - 2017 Field Staff Announced

December 23, 2016 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





Charleston, WV - The Pittsburgh Pirates, parent club of the West Virginia Power, have announced the field staff for each their Minor League affiliates. The 2017 Power field staff will feature a new manager and the return of the 2016 club's hitting coach.

Wyatt Toregas will serve as the manager of the West Virginia Power in 2017. Toregas has been the manager of the West Virginia Black Bears for the last two seasons. Toregas, 34, led the Black Bears to the New York-Penn League title in 2015. The former catcher played eight years in professional baseball before joining the Pirates organization as first base coach with the Indianapolis Indians in 2011.

Ryan Long will return to the Power staff for a second straight season as the club's hitting coach. Long, entering his ninth season with the Pirates organization, has previously served as hitting coach of the Bradenton Marauders and Altoona Curve.

The Pirates have not yet decided on a new pitching coach for the Power for the upcoming campaign. More information will be available once Pittsburgh has made that decision.

Brian Esposito managed the Power during each of the last two seasons, including a franchise-record setting 87 win season in 2015. Esposito will serve as a catching coordinator for the Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League system, as well as taking the reigns of the Black Bears when the short season club begins play in June. Matt Ford was the Power pitching coach in 2016 and will serve that same role for he Bradenton Marauders in the Florida State League.

The 2017 season begins in April 6 when the Power host the South Atlantic League Champion Rome Braves at Appalachian Power Park. For more information on the new field staff or the upcoming season, contact the Power front office at 304-344-BATS or visit wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from December 23, 2016

WV Power - 2017 Field Staff Announced - West Virginia Power

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.