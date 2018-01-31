WV BLACK BEARS RELEASE GAME TIMES

News Release

GRANVILLE, WV - The West Virginia Black Bears are pleased to announce the game times for the 2018 season.

This years grand Home Opener will be Thursday, June 21st at Monongalia County Ballpark. The first pitch will take place at 7:05 p.m., against the State College Spikes, for a three-game series lasting through the weekend. This season the WV Black Bears will have a striking 38 home games for fans to to enjoy and support.

Home games taking place Monday - Saturday will start at 7:05 p.m. On Sundays, first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 p.m. Sunday games are earlier to convenience fans who work during the weekdays. The last home game on September 3rd, will have a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Every Friday night throughout the season, fans are invited to stay for post-game fireworks. The firework shows will immediately follow the end of the game. On Sundays, the WV Black Bears invite children to run the bases after the game. A more detailed promotional schedule is set to be released later this spring.

The WV Black Bears pack their bags, and travel to Ohio on Friday, June 15th for Opening Day. They open the season with a showdown against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians). The first pitch will take place at 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.

This season, the WV Black Bears will be competing a total of 76 times in the New York-Penn League. The following opponents will make an appearance at Monongalia County Ballpark:Batavia Muckdogs (Marlins), State College Spikes (Cardinals), Auburn Doubledays (Nationals), Williamsport Crosscutters (Phillies), Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians), Aberdeen Ironbirds (Orioles), and the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). The WV Black Bears will face each team twice, in a three-game series.

