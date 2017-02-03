Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Wahconah Park

February 3, 2017 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) - Pittsfield Suns News Release





Pittsfield- Northeast Wrestling and the Pittsfield Suns present Wrestling Under the Stars on Tour on Friday, August 25th at the historic Wahconah Park in Pittsfield. Already signed for this huge event include; Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famers Jerry "The King" Lawler and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat along with many other superstars to be announced.

"We are very excited to welcome wrestling back to Pittsfield and are looking forward to another amazing show" said Kristen Huss, general manager of the Suns. Last year's event had over 2,500 fans who packed the stadium.

Northeast Wrestling's - Wrestling Under the Stars events have become a phenomenon at minor league baseball stadiums throughout the country. This year's tour will include stops in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and California.

This is a once in a lifetime event and one of the biggest Northeast Wrestling events of the year. It will include seven big matches and promises to be a great night of entertainment that is suitable for the entire family. There will be a special fan "Meet and Greet" before the show with Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Ricky Steamboat, Jerry "The King" Lawler and all the stars beginning at 4:30pm. This is an opportunity for the fans to get autographs and pictures or even just shake the hands of their favorite wrestling stars.

Tickets start at only $20 and go on sale this Monday, February 4th at 10am at www.northeastwrestling.com, www.pittsfieldsuns.com or by calling 413-445-7867

Business sponsorships or group discounts on tickets are available by emailing newwrestling@yahoo.com, kristen@pittsfieldsuns.com or calling 845-564-0931

