Wrenn Gives Astros Walk-Off Win

BUIES CREEK, NC-Stephen Wrenn lined a single to centerfield in the bottom of the ninth to give the Buies Creek Astros (52-39/15-6) a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Frederick Keys (37-51/6-13) on Thursday night at Jim Perry Stadium. With the setback, the Keys have now suffered a franchise-record 14 straight road defeats.

Down to their final out and their final strike in the ninth, the Astros rallied for a pair against Tanner Chleborad. Yordan Alvarez hit an opposite field double to left and scored one batter later on a two-bagger down the rightfield line by Anthony Hermelyn. Alex De Goti came on to pinch run to run with game tied and scored on Wrenn's base hit. The throw home was retrieved by Armando Araiza up the third base line and he went for the tag of De Goti but missed.

Frederick has been victimized by the walk-off five times this year as well as in two of their last three road games.

In the top of the eighth, the Keys went back ahead. Ryan Mountcastle and Shane Hoelscher singled before Sebastian Kessay recorded back-to-back outs. A walk to Araiza kept the frame alive for Ricardo Andujar, who hit an opposite field two-run double to level the game. The next batter, Jay Gonzalez, then added an infield single to make it 5-4 Keys.

The Keys and Astros exchanged runs in the second. After a Mountcastle double and a single, Yermin Mercedes plated Mountcastle on a fielder's choice. Buies Creek tied the game on a sac-fly by Anibal Sierra with the bases loaded, before going ahead in the third. After a single by Ryne Birk to open the inning, Jake Rogers smacked a two-run homer to left.

Once again the two sides exchanged runs in the sixth. Frederick pulled within one after a bases loaded walk to Mercedes, but a fielder's choice by Myles Straw returned it to a two-run game.

On the night, the Keys left 11 on base and went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Mountcastle led the offensive charge, going 5-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. The five hits tied a career-high.

Kessay (6-2) got the win, tossing two innings and allowing three runs on five hits. Chleborad (0-3) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on five hits in 1.2 frames.

The Keys and Astros play the third game of their four-game set on Friday. Right-hander Cristian Alvarado (3-8, 6.05) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by Buies Creek right-hander Justin Ferrell (7-3, 4.47). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m from Jim Perry Stadium and the broadcast can be heard on 1450 AM The Source, frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio App.

