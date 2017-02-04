World Record Attempt Tonight as Heat Host Bakersfield

Arena: Stockton Arena Date: February 4, 2016 Time: 7:30 p.m. PST Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeartRadio beginning at 7:15 p.m. PST Giveaway: 2,000 Safety Vests handed out to the first 2,000 fans after the game as we attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing safety vests in one place LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: F Mark Jankowski (37GP, 13-16-29) BAKERSFIELD: F Taylor Beck (30GP, 13-31-44)

TONIGHT The home-and-home series is completed tonight after the seventh matchup of the season between the Heat and Condors. Stockton is 2-4-0 against Bakersfield this season but have only played two games at Stockton Arena, splitting those games. The Heat face the Condors four times on home ice counting tonight and twice at Rabobank Arena.

RECORD ATTEMPT IN STOCKTON It's Safety Night where we will host a safety fair on the concourse and also attempt to break a world record for the most people wearing safety vests. We'll need over 2,137 fans to help us set the record after the game as this record was broken by a city in Japan last October!

There will be 2,000 safety vests handed out to fans who stay after the game to help us break the record so we'll need some help from those attending by asking you to bring your own safety vest if you have one!

Represent your company or line of work and be recognized by the crowd at Stockton Arena during tomorrow night's game against the Condors!

LAST TIME VS. BAKERSFIELD Morgan Klimchuk got the scoring started for the Heat as they took a first period lead, but once again it'd be Taylor Beck who'd reverse the fortunes of the Condors. His shot from the point was tipped in by Joey Laleggia 3:53 into the second and then Beck was on the receiving end of a tip later in that period off a Jordan Oesterle shot that redirected past Gillies.

While the score would remain 2-1 after 60 minutes, it could've been worse as Jon Gillies made 28 of 30 saves to keep the Heat in it till the very end.

WHO TO WATCH Tonight we're going a bit off the board and going with Oliver Kylington as your player to watch.

Kylington is a dynamic force on the ice and with Stockton's well documented struggles on the power play, we think that it'll be the youngest member of the team to get the Heat going in hopes of winning the special teams battle.

Oliver only has one point since returning from playing at the World Junior Championships with Team Sweden and we think that's far too low for a kid who has already eclipsed his point total from his rookie season.

Look for number four to get going, which will help the Stockton Heat get going offensively.

NEARING & SURPASSING MILESTONES While he's still trying to snap a streak of 18 games without a goal, Linden Vey has put up 8 assists in that span and is just one point away from his 200th career AHL point.

With an assist last night, Hunter Shinkaruk recorded his 50th career AHL assist which also was his 100th AHL point of his career.

SLOWING DOWN BECK There is no questioning the talent of Taylor Beck, who currently sits third in the AHL with 44 points in just 30 games for the Condors, however, the alternate captain of the Condors has been particularly good against the Heat, featuring in all six meetings while recording 4 goals and adding 8 assists.

He factored into both goals last night and scored his second game winner against Stockton last night.

SPECIAL TEAMS STRUGGLES It was a tough start for the Heat on the power play as the month of January saw the Heat go just 1 for 33 (3%) on the power play, which followed up a 16% October, 21.7% November and 20.8% December.

The penalty kill also struggled in January killing off just 78% of their penalties. Despite a great job killing penalties in November (89.4%), Stockton is below 80% on the penalty kill in every other month.

To start February, Stockton was 0 for 6 on the power play but killed off all four opportunities given to the Condors. That's the first time since January 6 and 7 that the Heat have killed off all power plays given to opponents on back-to-back occasions.

INTERESTING FACT The Heat have been outshot in nine straight games dating back to January 7 where the Heat and Milwaukee Admirals tied with 35 shots on goal. Stockton last outshot the Tucson Roadrunners on January 6 by a six shot margin (39-33)

