Work for the Keys in 2017

FREDERICK, Md. -The Frederick Keys are looking for energetic and enthusiastic individuals to be part of the team's gameday staff in 2017. Those interested in working for the team can attend the Keys annual job fair on Tuesday, February 7 or Wednesday, February 8 from 6-8 pm at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Interviews will take place in the Mattress Warehouse Club located on the suite level. Additionally, Spectra will be on hand to conduct interviews for positions in concessions and merchandise.

To participate in the job fair, individuals MUST print and fill out an application PRIOR to attending. These can be obtained by visiting frederickkeys.com and clicking on job opportunities located under the Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium tab. Paper copies can also be picked up at the front office from 9am-5pm.

Those interested in working for Keys can attend the job fair either night. Candidates DO NOT need to attend both evenings.

A full listing of available positions are below:

-Ticket Takers -Ticket Sellers -Ushers -Fun Zone Attendants -Picnic Hosts -Birthday Party Hosts -Bat Boys -Grounds Crew -Music Operators -Message Center Operators -Game Day Mascot -Camera Operators

The Frederick Keys kickoff their 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 against the Carolina Mudcats at Nymeo Field. Ticket plans are currently on sale, while any fan who purchases or renews a ticket plan can choose between a Jonathan Schoop bobblehead or a Dylan Bundy gnome. For ticket information fans can call 301-815-9900 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com. -www.FrederickKeys.com- Geoff Arnold Director of Broadcasting and Public Relations Frederick Keys Baltimore Orioles Class A Advanced GArnold@frederickkeys.com 301-815-9915 (work) 610-324-3432 (cell)

