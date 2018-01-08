Worcester Railers Receive Brock Beukeboom from Greenville

News Release

Curt Gogol did not pass exit physical and will not report to Worcester

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell officially announced today that the club has received defenseman Brock Beukeboom from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Wade Murphy .

The Railers were originally set to receive forward Curt Gogol for Wade Murphy, however Gogol did not pass his exit physical due to a hockey related injury.

Brock Beukeboom joins the Railers after compiling one assist in 15 games for Greenville. The six-foot-two, 215-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (63rd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

The defenseman played four years at the University of Prince Edward Island after spending four years in the OHL with Sault Ste. Marie, Niagara, and Guelph. The 25-year-old native of Uxbridge, Ontario will report to the Railers on Saturday in Reading and is expected to wear jersey #41.

What\'s on track?

The Railers hit the road for six straight games beginning on Friday at 7pm in Adirondack vs. the Thunder. Worcester returns home for a season long 11 game homestand on Jan 19 vs. the Jacksonville IceMen.

