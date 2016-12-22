Worcester Railers Hockey Club to Donate $25,000 to Local Charities

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL (@ECHL), and Railers President Michael G. Myers announced today that the Worcester Railers Foundation is donating $5,000 to five local community organizations this holiday season.

The following five community organizations will receive a $5,000 check from the Worcester Railers Foundation on Thursday to support their community based efforts this holiday season:

* Rainbow Child Development Center of Worcester

* The Boys & Girls Club of Worcester

* Veterans Inc.

* The Friendly House

* StandUp For Kids

Railers mascot TRAX, Mike Myers, and Railers community development coordinator Jillian Witkowski will hand deliver the donations on Thursday to spread the holiday cheer.

"The Railers Foundation will have a strong presence in our community as we get set to hit the ice in October, 2017," said Myers. "We pinpointed five terrific organizations that we felt that could use a little boost during the holidays. I recommend everyone to follow our lead by helping others during the holiday season."

Earlier this year, the Railers Foundation donated $10,000 to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Santa Fund and currently is hosting the Holiday Power Play. The Railers Foundation will make a $200 donation to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Santa Fund for each $50 deposit for a Railers HC membership between now and January 17, 2017. To date, the Railers will donate another $12,400 to the Santa Fund as 62 new members have joined.

With just a $50 per seat deposit, memberships can be purchased by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com. Full season memberships start at just $432 for 36 regular season games at the DCU Center.

