Worcester Railers Hockey Club Officially Becomes Eligible

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL (@ECHL), and Railers President Michael G. Myers officially announced today the Worcester Railers Hockey Club was unanimously voted to full membership status and will begin play in the ECHL for the 2017-18 season.

The ECHL Board of Governors made the vote official in Glens Falls, NY on Wednesday, January 18 at the ECHL All-Star Classic. The Worcester ECHL franchise was announced on February 8, 2016 followed by the naming of the club on April 3, 2016. The Railers HC will host their first ECHL game on October 14, 2017 at the DCU Center.

"It is nice to be officially official for the 2017-18 ECHL season," said Myers. "The Railers Hockey Club has made tremendous strides to get to this point and we feel like we have already become a part of the fabric of the city of Worcester. I would like to thank all of our members and corporate partners as we prepare to return professional hockey back to Worcester in October."

"Cliff Rucker and his team have done an outstanding job in building a strong business foundation and preparing Worcester for ECHL hockey," said ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna. "We are proud to have the Railers as Members of the ECHL and eagerly await the drop of the puck in October."

