Worcester Railers HC to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary on Feb 8

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL (@ECHL), and Railers President Michael G. Myers officially announced today that the club will celebrate their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, Feb 8 at the Railers HC front office.

On February 5, 2016 Railers HC owner Cliff Rucker received a unanimous approval from the ECHL Board of Governors to become the ECHL's 29th member club. Worcester's approval into the ECHL became official at a press conference at the DCU Center on February 8, 2016.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the announcement, the Railers HC are inviting all members to join them in celebrating at the Railers HC front office on Wednesday, Feb 8 at 12:30pm for cake and giveaways. The Railers HC front office is located at 105 Commercial St - Door 22 at the DCU Center.

In addition, Worcester Railers merchandise will be on sale at Worcester Wares which is located right underneath the Railers HC front office. Hats, polos, sweatshirts, and winter hats will be discounted from 12-6pm.

With just a $50 per seat deposit, memberships can be purchased by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com. Full season memberships start at just $432 for 36 regular season games at the DCU Center.

Worcester Railers HC home opener at the DCU Center will take place on October 14, 2017. Worcester Railers Hockey..... OFF THE RAILS EXCITEMENT!

#AllAboard

