Worcester Railers HC Sign Two Former Kelly Cup Champions

News Release

WORCESTER, MA Â -Â TheÂ Worcester Railers Hockey ClubÂ (@RailersHC), proudÂ ECHLÂ (@ECHL) affiliate of theÂ New York IslandersÂ (@NYIslanders), andÂ Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie RussellÂ officially announced today that the club has signed forward T.J. SynerÂ and forward Barry Almeida to ECHL contracts for the 2017-18 season.

The 28-year-old Almeida played for two European teams last season, the Coventry Blaze of the European Ice Hockey League (EIHL) and the HC Gardena of the Alps Hockey League (ALPSHL). The 5-foot-8, 180lb forward from Springfield, MA. is entering his 6th professional season. Barry was a member of the 2013 Reading Royals Kelly Cup Championship team and appeared in 15 playoff games, recording six points (4-2-6). He has a career total of 186 games played in the ECHL (67-71-138, 123 PIM), with a career high of 29 goals with the Utah Grizzlies in 2015-16. Before turning pro, Almeida played four seasons with the Boston College Eagles, winning two national championships in 2010 and 2012. He was a USHL Clark Cup Champion with the Omaha Lancers in 2008.

The 28-year-old Syner played for two European teams last season, HC Gardena (ALPSHL) and Coventry Blaze (EIHL). The 5-foot-9, 175lb left wing from Springfield, MA enters his 6th professional season. T.J. was also a member of the 2013 Reading Royals Kelly Cup Championship team and appeared in 22 playoff games, recording 21 points (9-12-21). In his career, Syner has skated in 48 AHL games (3-5-8, 22 PIM) with the Hershey Bears, and 172 ECHL games (57-83-140, 163 PIM) with Reading and Utah. Before turning pro, Syner played four seasons with the UMass Amherst Minutemen.

"Almeida and Syner provide veteran leadership and character while having a knack for finding the back of the net," said Russell . "They have both won a Kelly Cup and provide a solid foundation for the Railers offensively to build around as we continue to grow our roster."

The Railers are expected to announce more player signings upon approval from the ECHL in the upcoming weeks.

