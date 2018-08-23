Worcester Railers HC Sign Three Time 20 Goal Scorer Tyler Barnes

August 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed forward Tyler Barnes to an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

Entering his fifth professional season, Tyler Barnes joins the Worcester Railers HC after leading Toledo in points last year (20-33-53).

The six-foot, 194lb Burnsville, MN native has spent four seasons in the ECHL playing with four teams including the Missouri Mavericks, Indy Fuel, Allen Americans, and Toledo Walleye for a total of 232 games, in which he compiled 89 goals and 126 assists for 215 total points. In the 2014-15 season, Barnes made the ECHL All-Rookie Team, appeared in the ECHL All-Star game, recorded the most points (74) in the ECHL as a rookie, and was awarded Rookie of the Year.

Barnes has also spent time in the AHL appearing in games for the San Antonio Rampage, Grand Rapids Griffins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rockford Ice Hogs, and Cleveland Monsters, recording eight goals and three assists for 11 points in 37 games.

"We are ecstatic to land Tyler Barnes through our recruiting process," said Russell. Tyler is an elite ECHL talent and he will give a significant boost to our offensive game. Tyler also adds a lot of experience to our roster as we continue to strive to get older, bigger and be a team with an increased offensive punch. This a big get for our organization and we are proud to welcome Tyler to Worcester."

In addition, the Worcester Railers have traded defenseman Ben Masella to the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

"We want to wish Ben the best of luck as he pursues a new opportunity in Florida," said Russell. "Ben had a great rookie campaign in Worcester but we felt he deserved a chance to move up the depth chart and should get the playing time and role he wants with the Everblades. Ben was a terrific team mate and we look forward to watching his success from afar as he continues to grow and develop."

Barnes joins Barry Almeida, Woody Hudson, Tommy Kelley, Kyle McKenzie, Connor Doherty, Tommy Panico, Malcolm Gould, Dylan Willick, and Nick Sorkin in signing an ECHL contract with the Railers for the 2018-19 season.

The Worcester Railers HC 2018-19 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 20 vs. the Maine Mariners. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.