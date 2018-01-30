Worcester Railers HC Introduces the Conductors of the Community

News Release

Awards to be presented in remaining six Saturday home games

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club ( @RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL ( @ECHL), and Railers President Michael G. Myers announced today that the Worcester Railers Hockey Club has teamed up with the Massachusetts State Lottery to introduce the Conductors of the Community program.

The Conductors of the Community program, presented by the Massachusetts State Lottery, is designed to honor individuals who have made a significant and positive impact in the Worcester community.

The Conductors of the Community award is presented to individuals who, through their dedicated commitment and humanitarian spirit, have made exceptional and lasting contributions to our community. During the final six Saturday Railers HC home games at the DCU Center, the Railers and their fans will salute the exemplary efforts of these individuals during a special in-game presentation. Each recipient will receive four tickets to a Railers HC game and be invited to watch warm-ups from the Railers bench.

Tim Garvin, the president and CEO of the United Way of Central Massachusetts received the first Conductors of the Community Award during the Worcester Railers game on Saturday, January 27. Tim has led the Central Mass. United Way since 2006 and has spent his entire career in the non-profit sector. He is an active volunteer and advocate for the Worcester community.

Nominations for the Railers Conductors of the Community can be submitted by CLICKING HERE.

Last year, the Mass. Lottery returned over $1 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth. These funds flowed back to the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts and helped pay for local improvement projects, public safety, snow removal, and education initiatives, among other things.

On Friday, Feb 2 the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder on a 2-3-4 Friday ! Score $2 popcorn, $3 hotdogs, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge every Friday game!

On Saturday, Feb 3 the Railers host the Brampton Beast on a BIG GAME SATURDAY ! Celebrate TRAX\'s birthday with the first 3,000 fans receiving an Ashton Rome bobblehead presented by BlueRock Energy ! Several mascots will help TRAX celebrate his birthday as the Railers eleven game home stand continues!

