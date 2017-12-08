Worcester Railers HC Host STAR WARS Night on December 16

News Release

Tickets as low as $15 on a BIG GAME SATURDAY at the DCU Center

Worcester, MA Â - TheÂ Worcester Railers Hockey ClubÂ (@RailersHC), proudÂ ECHLÂ (@ECHL) affiliate of theÂ New York IslandersÂ (@NYIslanders) announced today that the Railers will host a STAR WARS NIGHT to benefit the Shine Initiative presented by Fidelity Bank on Saturday, December 16 at 7:05pm vs. the Adirondack Thunder.

The Railers will wear a specialty STAR WARS themed jersey during the game that will be auctioned off to benefit the Shine Initiative.Â Return to the Jedi and root for the Railers during this STAR WARS themed game!

It\'s a BIG GAME SATURDAY with doors opening at 6pm at the DCU Center. Members from the 501 New England Garrison Star Wars Fan Club will be on hand in costume providing a unique out of this world experience.Â

STAR WARS Night is presented by Fidelity Bank with money to be raised for the Shine Initiative through the game worn jersey auction.Â There will be a select few jerseys posted online for bidding through www.RailersHC.com.

About the Shine Initiative:

The SHINE Initiative will be a leader in the effort to recognize mental illness in children and young adults as a mainstream health issue. In pursuit of this mission, the SHINE Initiative develops funding and strategic alliances to improve public awareness and understanding of mental health issues, research and treatment.Â For more information please visit www.shineinitiative.org.

What\'s on tap?

On Sunday, Dec 10 the Railers head north of the border for a 2pm start at Brampton vs. the Beast to begin a three-game road trip.

