Worcester Railers HC Announces Front Office Addition

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC President Michael G. Myers officially announced today that the club has hired Amanda Daniels as the Ticket and Service Coordinator.

Amanda Daniels joins the Worcester Railers HC as the Ticket and Service Coordinator after spending the last year as a marketing intern with the University of New Hampshire Athletics Department, where she focused on game day marketing operations. Amanda will work closely with the ticketing staff and be an integral part of executing ticketing services.

The 22-year-old Lincoln, Rhode Island native graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2017 with a bachelor\'s degree in Marketing. While at the University of New Hampshire, Amanda was a representative on the Student Athlete Advisory Council, where she worked with student athletes on community involvement through community service events on and off campus.

Amanda is also currently part of the Ticket Office Game Day Staff at Gillette Stadium, where she assists in the distribution of game day tickets.

"We are excited to add Amanda to our ticketing staff," said Myers. "Her role in assisting the ticketing department in the fulfillment of sales will be integral to our success as we move forward towards opening night and the inaugural season ."

