Worcester Railers HC Announce Exhibition Game Schedule

News Release

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today their exhibition game schedule in preparation for the Railers HC inaugural season set to start Oct. 14 at the DCU Center.

The Railers will face off against the Manchester Monarchs in a home and home exhibition series, which starts on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The two teams will clash again at the Rinks at Exeter on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Rinks at Exeter.

General admission for the game at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center is five dollars, with proceeds to benefit the Worcester Railers Booster Club. Doors will open exclusively to season ticket members at 5:30pm, 6:00pm to the public. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to reserve a seat. Ticket information regarding the game at the Rinks at Exeter will be provided by the Manchester Monarchs at a later date.

"We are excited to host the Manchester Monarchs in an exhibition game at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center," said Railers HC president Michael G. Myers. "It will give our fans an opportunity to see our guys hit the ice for the first time in Worcester, and prepare for opening night on October 14 ."

In addition, the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center will be hosting an AHL exhibition game between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL affiliate of the Railers HC) and Hartford Wolf Pack on Sept. 30 at 7pm.

General admission to the AHL exhibition game between Bridgeport and Hartford will be five dollars, with proceeds to benefit the Worcester Railers Booster Club. Doors will open exclusively to season ticket members at 5:30pm, 6:00pm to the public. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to reserve a seat.

The Worcester Railers HC is set to hit the ice on Oct. 2 for training camp at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. More information regarding camp will released in the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC\'s home opener at the DCU Center will be on Saturday October 14. Ticket packages are available now visit RailersHC.com for more info.

