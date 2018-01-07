Woody Scores Late But Railers Fall 2-1 in Overtime on Home Ice

News Release

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (12-13-3-2, 29pts) kicked off 2018 with a 2-1 overtime loss to the visiting Reading Royals (17-14-2-0, 36pts) in front of 2,204 fans at the DCU Center on Wednesday evening.Â Worcester heads on a six-game road trip beginning on Friday night at 7pm in Glens Falls, NY vs. the Thunder.

Woody Hudson scored his 11th goal of the season in the final minute with the extra attacker to force overtime for Worcester, but Matt Willows ended the game on a 3-on-1 rush at 2:40 of the overtime session to give Reading a 2-1 win.Â Eamon McAdam made 26 saves in net for Worcester as the Railers dressed five rookie defensemen and dropped their 4th straight game (0-3-1-0).

Just 16 total shots were taken in a scoreless first period with each team going 0-for-1 on the power play.Â Eamon McAdam made six saves for the Railers while John Muse made 10 saves for the Royals.

Reading would strike first with a shorthanded goal at 7:21 as Matias de Haas (1st) broke down the left-wing side and was able to pick up his own rebound and fired the puck off the post and in to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.Â Shots in the second period were 17-8 Royals in the second period as Worcester headed into the second intermission down 1-0.

Shots were 11-3 in the third period and Worcester was finally able to get on the board in the final minute with the extra attacker on the ice as Woody Hudson (11th) fired from the left lot through a screen assisted by Kellen Jones at 19:08.Â Shots were 29-25 Worcester through 60 minutes.

Ashton Rome almost scored in overtime, but after John Muse made the save, Matt Willows skated down on a 3-on-1 and buried a shot off both post and past McAdam at 2:40 for the Royals overtime game winner.

