Woody Hudson and Jeff Kubiak score for Worcester in road loss

Reading, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (12-11-2-2, 28pts) returned from the three-day holiday break with a 6-2 road loss to the host Reading Royals (15-13-2-0, 32pts) in front of 4,093 fans at the Santander Arena on Thursday evening.

Woody Hudson and Jeff Kubiak scored for Worcester but the Royals were able to get goals from six different skaters to snap out of a five-game losing skid. John Muse made 37 saves in net for Reading in his return from the AHL while Eamon McAdam allowed five goals in the first two periods before Mitch Gillam came in for the final frame.

The Royals screamed out to a 3-0 lead after getting a pair of goals just seven seconds apart by Mike Huntebrinker (8th) at 4:28 and Jimmy DeVito (7th) at 4:35 as the Railers were down early. Chris McCarthy (8th) made it 3-0 at 11:06 after a quick pass from behind the net by Matt Willows and McCarthy zipped it home past Eamon McAdam from in tight. The Railers got on the board at 17:03 after Ashton Rome threw a check along the left side wall and snuck the puck over to Woody Hudson (8th) who snapped a quick shot from the left slot to get Worcester back within two. Shots were 14-12 Royals through 20 minutes.

Reading outscored Worcester 2-1 in the middle frame to take a 5-2 lead into the second intermission. Former Holy Cross Crusader Adam Schmidt (6th) found the back of the net on a shorthanded rush at 2:07. Worcester got back within two goals as Jeff Kubiak (3rd) crashed the net and took a nice pass from Wade Murphy at 13:25. Reading answered right back just 30 seconds later as Nolan Zajac (7th) lit the lamp at 13:55 to close out the scoring in the second period. Worcester trailed 5-2 after 40 minutes despite holding a 25-23 shot advantage through two periods of play.

With Mitch Gillam in net for Worcester, Reading would score on final time at 8:03 as Matt Willows buried a shot from the left slot on the rush to put the game away at 6-2. Worcester fired 14 shots on goal in the third period but came up empty.

