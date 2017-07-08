Wood\\"s Triple Lifts Indy over Gwinnett

News Release

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - Locked in a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning, Eric Wood tripled home a pair of runs to break the deadlock and lift the Indianapolis Indians to the 6-4 victory over the Gwinnett Braves on Friday night. The game was delayed over an hour due to rain in the fifth inning.

Former Brave Joey Terdoslavich started the eighth-inning rally with an infield single with one out. Erich Weiss then drew a walk, and it set up Wood's triple into right field. Terdoslavich and Weiss easily scored, and Wood sprinted to his fourth triple of the season.

On the heels of a 21-run performance on Thursday, things started well for the Indianapolis (49-38) offense. With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Danny Ortiz lined a single up the middle to advance home two runs. Wood capped the three-run inning two batters later by driving home Jordan Luplow with a single.

Gwinnett (44-42) scored one run in the first, and they tied the game in the fourth. With two outs and two men on, Ozzie Albies lined a ball off of Luplow's glove in right field and both runners scored on the play. Xavier Avery followed with a single that gave Gwinnett a brief lead.

The Indians tied the game to set up Wood's go-ahead hit later on. Starling Marte led off with a single, stole second base, and later scored on Ortiz's sacrifice fly.

Angel Sanchez (3-4) worked two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory He resumed the game following the delay and struck out five batters. Starter Nick Kingham matched a season high with eight strikeouts before the rain stopped play.

Rhiner Cruz (1-5) conceded the two runs in the eighth inning and was handed the loss for the Braves.

The two teams will resume the three-game series on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The game can be heard live on Fox Sports 97.5 FM / 1260 AM WNDE. Clay Holmes (6-3, 3.90) will take the mound for the Indians.

