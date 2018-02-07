Woodchucks Sign Trio from FIU

February 7, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks have signed the first three players to the 2018 roster. Javier Valdes, Everett Hurst and Juan Teixeria from Florida International University will be joining the Woodchucks.

Valdes, a 5' 11" sophomore will bring his bat to the lineup. In 2017, he hit .287 with five home runs and 36 RBI. In the Conference USA tournament, he was 3 for 7 with a homer and two RBI. He was named Freshman All-America by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. As a senior in high school, Valdes helped his team to a district and regional championship and was named team MVP. Valdes is originally from Miami, FL.

Hurst, a 5'11" freshman will bring his skills to the mound this summer. The right-handed pitcher was a 2017 Rawlings Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and made the Florida All-Region Second Team. This past summer, he played travel baseball with FTB Tucci and helped the team to win the WWBA Florida Qualifier. He is originally from Sebring, FL.

Teixeira, a 6'1" sophomore in his first season at FIU will bolster the batting lineup as well. Teixeira played the 2017 season at ASA College and hit .388 with three home runs, 47 RBI and five stolen bases. During his senior season in high school, he was named a Second-Team All-County Outfielder. He stole 91% of his bases during his high school playing career. He is originally from Pembroke Pines, FL.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks offer many great ticket options for our fans for the upcoming 2018 season. Ticket packages and group tickets are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April of 2018.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Northwoods League Stories from February 7, 2018

Woodchucks Sign Trio from FIU - Wisconsin Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.